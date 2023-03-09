AIV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Apartment Investment & Management Co (Symbol: AIV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.58, changing hands as low as $7.56 per share. Apartment Investment & Management Co shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIV's low point in its 52 week range is $5.22 per share, with $9.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.