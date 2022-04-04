AIV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Apartment Investment & Management Co (Symbol: AIV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.21, changing hands as low as $7.19 per share. Apartment Investment & Management Co shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIV's low point in its 52 week range is $6 per share, with $8.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.21.

