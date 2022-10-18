AIV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Apartment Investment & Management Co (Symbol: AIV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.22, changing hands as high as $7.35 per share. Apartment Investment & Management Co shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIV's low point in its 52 week range is $5.22 per share, with $9.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.30.

