AITC To Acquire Corporate Trust And Institutional Custody Business Of Huntington National Bank

June 06, 2025 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Argent Institutional Trust Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the corporate trust and institutional custody business of The Huntington National Bank, a banking subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN). The transaction includes the transfer of key client relationships, personnel, and operational infrastructure from Huntington to Argent Institutional Trust Company.

AITC and Huntington will have an ongoing relationship in which Argent will provide corporate trust, escrow, and custody solutions to Huntington's business and commercial banking clients. AITC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Argent Financial Group.

