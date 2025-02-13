$AISP stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AISP stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,990,174 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AISP:
$AISP Insider Trading Activity
$AISP insiders have traded $AISP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AISP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- YANDA MA (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $584,100.
- MARK E SCOTT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $137,425
- PAUL M. ALLEN (President) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $101,865
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AISP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $AISP stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 1,300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,990,000
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 459,727 shares (+195.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,877,891
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 212,710 shares (+324.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $489,232
- MIGDAL INSURANCE & FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. removed 92,679 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $580,170
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 69,440 shares (-60.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $434,694
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 67,260 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $421,047
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 64,408 shares (+143.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $403,194
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $AISP on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.