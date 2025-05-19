$AISP stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AISP stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,453,281 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AISP:
$AISP Insider Trading Activity
$AISP insiders have traded $AISP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AISP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- YANDA MA (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $584,100.
- MARK E SCOTT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $137,425
$AISP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $AISP stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIGDAL INSURANCE & FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. added 788,857 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,044,988
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 278,220 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,741,657
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 204,023 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $787,528
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 178,822 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $690,252
- FMR LLC added 126,512 shares (+2794.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $488,336
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 117,841 shares (+161.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $454,866
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 77,976 shares (+32.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $300,987
