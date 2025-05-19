$AISP stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AISP stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,453,281 of trading volume.

$AISP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AISP:

$AISP insiders have traded $AISP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AISP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YANDA MA (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $584,100 .

. MARK E SCOTT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $137,425

$AISP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $AISP stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

