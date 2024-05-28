AISIX Solutions Spearheads Climate Risk Project

Minerva Intelligence, Inc. (TSE:AISX) has released an update.

AISIX Solutions Inc., a leader in climate risk assessment, has announced a collaboration to enhance physical climate risk assessment models in Canada. The upcoming project will develop a minimum viable product to help manage climate impacts on physical assets and will be scalable across industries, highlighting AISIX’s commitment to environmental innovation and resilience. The initiative, which is in partnership with a major consulting firm, aims to provide businesses with crucial tools for sustainable growth in the face of climate change challenges.

For further insights into TSE:AISX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.