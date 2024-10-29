News & Insights

AISIX Solutions Completes Climate Risk Pilot Project

October 29, 2024 — 05:44 pm EDT

Minerva Intelligence, Inc. (TSE:AISX) has released an update.

AISIX Solutions Inc. has successfully completed a pioneering climate risk pilot project with a major Canadian financial institution, focusing on assessing the impact of wildfires on loan portfolios. This project aligns with the OSFI B-15 guidelines, providing actionable insights and recommendations for mitigating climate-related risks. The initiative showcases AISIX’s expertise in helping financial institutions navigate and comply with national climate risk standards.

