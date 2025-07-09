Is Aisin Seiki (ASEKY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (ASEKY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 96 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASEKY's full-year earnings has moved 30.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ASEKY has returned 23.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -16.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

OPENLANE (KAR) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26%.

Over the past three months, OPENLANE's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.6% so far this year, meaning that ASEKY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. OPENLANE is also part of the same industry.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR and OPENLANE could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (ASEKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.