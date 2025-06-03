Is Aisin Seiki (ASEKY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (ASEKY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is one of 102 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASEKY's full-year earnings has moved 30.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ASEKY has gained about 23.8% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -10.7%. This shows that Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Ferrari (RACE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13%.

In Ferrari's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 52 individual companies and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.1% so far this year, so ASEKY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Ferrari is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR and Ferrari as they could maintain their solid performance.

