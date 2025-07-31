Markets
AISIN Q1 Profit Rises

July 31, 2025 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - AISIN reported first quarter profit to owners of parent of 39.6 billion yen compared to 13.7 billion yen, a year ago. Basic earnings per share was 52.31 yen compared to 16.92 yen. Revenue was 1.22 trillion yen, an increase of 3.1% from last year.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects: profit to owners of parent of 125.0 billion yen, earnings per share of 164.98 yen, and revenue of 4.9 trillion yen.

