Aisin Corp. FY26 Profit Climbs, Ups Dividend; Sees Weak Net Profit, Higher Operating Profit In FY27

(RTTNews) - Aisin Corp. (ASEKY.PK, 7259.T) Tuesday reported significantly higher profit in fiscal 2026 with revenue growth. Further, the firm announced higher dividend, and issued fiscal 2027 outlook, expecting lower net profit, but higher operating profit.

In Tokyo, the shares were gaining around 1.04 percent, trading at 2,230.00 yen.

For the year, profit attributable to owners of the parent amounted to 171.70 billion yen, up 59.6 percent from last year's 107.59 billion yen.

Basic earnings per share increased to 232.64 yen from 137.81 yen in the previous year.

Operating profit stood at 228.80 billion yen, up 12.7 percent from 202.94 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue went up 4.5 percent to 5.12 trillion yen from 4.90 trillion yen a year ago.

For fiscal 2026, year-end dividend would be 40 yen per share, higher than 30 yen per share a year ago. Total dividend would be 70 yen per share.

For fiscal 2027, the company projects total dividend of 75 yen per share, comprising interim dividend of 35 yen per share and year-end dividend of 40 yen per share.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the company projects attributable profit of 150 billion yen or 212.70 yen per share, down 12.6 percent from last year; operating profit of 235 billion yen, up 2.7 percent and revenues of 5.25 trillion yen, up 2.6 percent from last year.

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