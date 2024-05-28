News & Insights

A.I.S. Resources Secures Funding Through Private Placement

May 28, 2024 — 02:10 pm EDT

AIS Resources (TSE:AIS) has released an update.

A.I.S. Resources Limited has successfully completed a private placement of convertible debentures with attached warrants, raising $195,000 for loan repayments and working capital. Investors will be able to convert the principal into common shares at $0.05 each over the next year, with warrants exercisable at $0.08 per share. The funds raised bolster the company’s strategy to enhance the value of early-stage natural resources projects.

