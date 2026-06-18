AI's Data Explosion Creates a Multi-Year Growth Runway for Seagate

AI is reshaping the technology landscape, driving an unprecedented surge in data creation from generative AI, autonomous systems, enterprise analytics and edge computing. Among the companies positioned to capitalize on this transformation, Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX stands out as a major player whose long-term growth prospects are increasingly tied to the expanding demand for data storage.

AI is now at the forefront of customer demand, prompting a shift from periodic model training to inference-intensive workloads that continuously produce large volumes of data. Billions of daily AI chatbot interactions, along with the growth of agentic AI, are fueling an increase in data generation, storage requirements and long-term retention needs. Demand is also expanding beyond data centers as AI enhances video platforms, autonomous vehicles, robotics and industrial systems. These applications generate massive data streams.

The rise of AI-driven inference workloads is increasing demand for both cloud and edge storage, with growing interest from sovereign and neo-cloud data centers in Seagate’s enterprise nearline drives and storage systems. As data volumes surge, hard drives remain a critical component of modern storage architectures, providing the scalability, energy efficiency and cost advantages necessary for high-capacity storage.

Seagate is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend through its focus on areal-density innovation rather than unit-volume growth. Its HAMR-based Mozaic platform exemplifies this strategy, with the second-generation Mozaic 4+ delivering up to 44TB per drive—more than 30% higher capacity than the first generation—while maintaining a highly efficient manufacturing profile. Enhanced by Seagate’s proprietary laser and integrated photonics technology, the platform improves storage density, cost efficiency and scalability, supporting the company’s targeted mid-20% annual data-center exabyte growth. The AI revolution is establishing a multi-year growth runway that could strengthen Seagate's revenue, profitability and competitive position.

Can STX Stay Ahead of Rivals in the AI Storage Race?

Western Digital Corporation WDC is gaining from strength across end markets, riding on AI-led storage needs and multi-year agreements extending through 2028-29. With AI generating unprecedented volumes of data, WD introduced a customer-centric roadmap designed to deliver scalable capacity, higher performance, improved power efficiency and faster deployment—all while maintaining the economics that make hard drives indispensable at scale. It reaffirmed its dual-path leadership in ePMR and HAMR, with the 40TB UltraSMR ePMR HDD now in qualification at two hyperscalers and volume production targeted for the second half of fiscal 2026, while HAMR drives are also being qualified, with ramp expected in 2027.

Micron Technology MU is benefiting from the rapidly expanding AI-driven memory and storage markets. Micron is capitalizing on the AI boom with its HBM solutions, which are increasingly being adopted by major hyperscalers and enterprise customers. HBM portfolio is generating multi-billion-dollar quarterly revenues. MU is poised to be the key beneficiary of surging AI-related infrastructure spending, as companies continue to build out GPU clusters and AI data centers that require advanced memory solutions. It is also strengthening partnerships with hyperscalers and AI leaders such as NVIDIA, AMD and Intel, positioning itself to capture growing demand from AI and data center infrastructure.

STX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

In the past year, STX shares have skyrocketed 711.9%, outperforming the Computer Integrated Systems industry’s growth of 244.8%.



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In terms of forward price/earnings, STX’s shares are trading at 41.6X, higher than the industry’s 18.34X.



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STX is currently witnessing an uptrend in estimate revisions. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased 15.5% to $14.93 over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2027 has gone up 37.8% to $27.2.



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STX currently boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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