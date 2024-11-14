News & Insights

AirTrip Corp. Reports Strong Profit Growth

November 14, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

AirTrip (JP:6191) has released an update.

AirTrip Corp. has reported a significant increase in profits, with a 91% rise year-on-year, driven by a 13.9% increase in net sales. Despite a slight decline in profit before tax, the company saw improvements in operating profit and earnings per share, reflecting strong financial performance. Investors may find the company’s growing equity and improved profit margins particularly encouraging.

