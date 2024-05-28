AirTest Secures Prestigious LA Live Project

ATI Airtest Technologies (TSE:AAT) has released an update.

ATI Airtest Technologies Inc. has been selected to provide advanced digitally communicating CO sensors for the extensive parking facilities at LA Live, a premier Los Angeles entertainment complex. The company’s innovative sensors are compatible with all building management systems, offering a versatile solution that is quickly gaining industry recognition. AirTest, known for their energy-saving Demand Control Ventilation systems, is poised to enhance operational efficiency and indoor air quality in commercial buildings.

For further insights into TSE:AAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.