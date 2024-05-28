News & Insights

Stocks

AirTest Secures Prestigious LA Live Project

May 28, 2024 — 11:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ATI Airtest Technologies (TSE:AAT) has released an update.

ATI Airtest Technologies Inc. has been selected to provide advanced digitally communicating CO sensors for the extensive parking facilities at LA Live, a premier Los Angeles entertainment complex. The company’s innovative sensors are compatible with all building management systems, offering a versatile solution that is quickly gaining industry recognition. AirTest, known for their energy-saving Demand Control Ventilation systems, is poised to enhance operational efficiency and indoor air quality in commercial buildings.

For further insights into TSE:AAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.