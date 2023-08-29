News & Insights

Airtel Uganda sets IPO price at 100 shillings a share

August 29, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by Elias Biryabarema for Reuters ->

KAMPALA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Telecommunications firm Airtel Uganda said on Tuesday that it had set the price for its initial public offering at 100 Ugandan shillings a share, ahead of a listing on the East African nation's bourse.

Airtel Uganda managing director Manoj Murali said the company was offering 8 billion shares worth 800 billion Ugandan shillings ($216.22 million). Murali said the offer was opening immediately and would close on Oct. 13.

($1 = 3,700.0000 Ugandan shillings)

