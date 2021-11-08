World Markets

Airtel Africa shares rise 10% to six-month high

Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
ABUJA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Nigeria's third biggest listed company Airtel Africa AIRTELAFRI.LG rose 10% to near a six month high on Monday after the telecoms firm received approval to operate its mobile money service in Africa's most populous country.

Airtel, with dual listing in London AAF.L, climbed for the fourth session to 858 naira ($2.09).

($1 = 410.2700 naira)

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

