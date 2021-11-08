Airtel Africa shares rise 10% to six-month high

ABUJA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Nigeria's third biggest listed company Airtel Africa AIRTELAFRI.LG rose 10% to near a six month high on Monday after the telecoms firm received approval to operate its mobile money service in Africa's most populous country.

Airtel, with dual listing in London AAF.L, climbed for the fourth session to 858 naira ($2.09).

($1 = 410.2700 naira)

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, Editing by Louise Heavens)

