Airtel Africa Shares Acquired by Investment Firm

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa has announced the purchase of over 1.6 million of its ordinary shares by Indian Continent Investment Limited, a firm associated with Shravin Bharti Mittal. The transactions occurred between 8th and 12th November 2024, with a total cost exceeding £1.6 million. This move reflects ongoing confidence in Airtel Africa’s growth and market position across 14 African countries.

For further insights into GB:AAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.