Airtel Africa Share Transactions Signal Insider Activity

November 22, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa Plc has disclosed recent share transactions by Indian Continent Investment Limited, closely associated with Shravin Bharti Mittal. The transactions involved the purchase of Airtel Africa’s ordinary shares at prices around £0.954 and £0.96, totaling a cost of over £848,000. This move highlights increased insider activity in the company, intriguing investors in the telecommunications sector.

