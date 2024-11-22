Airtel Africa Share Transactions Signal Insider Activity

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Airtel Africa Plc has disclosed recent share transactions by Indian Continent Investment Limited, closely associated with Shravin Bharti Mittal. The transactions involved the purchase of Airtel Africa’s ordinary shares at prices around £0.954 and £0.96, totaling a cost of over £848,000. This move highlights increased insider activity in the company, intriguing investors in the telecommunications sector.

For further insights into GB:AAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.