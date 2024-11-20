Airtel Africa Share Purchases Signal Strategic Interest

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.
Airtel Africa has disclosed recent purchases of its ordinary shares by Indian Continent Investment Limited, a company closely associated with Shravin Bharti Mittal. The transactions involved acquiring 803,864 shares at prices of £0.949 and £0.953 per share, totaling over £764,260. This move highlights potential strategic interest and confidence in Airtel Africa’s growth prospects.
