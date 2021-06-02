Airtel Africa sells Tanzania towers to focus on subscription offerings

June 2 (Reuters) - Airtel Africa AAF.L said on Wednesday it had sold its Tanzanian tower operations for about $175 million, as the telecoms company sharpens its focus on its core subscription services like voice and data packages.

The Africa-focussed unit of India's Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS said it would distribute part of the proceeds to the Tanzania government in line with the terms of its public listing in 2019, adding that it would also use some of the cash to cut its debt.

