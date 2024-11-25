Airtel Africa Sees Notable Share Acquisitions by Key Investors

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa, a prominent telecom and mobile money service provider across 14 African countries, has announced significant share acquisitions by Indian Continent Investment Limited, associated with Shravin Bharti Mittal. These transactions involved the purchase of Airtel Africa’s ordinary shares, reflecting ongoing investor confidence in the company’s market position. The purchases, executed outside the trading venue, underscore strong managerial interest in the company’s growth trajectory.

