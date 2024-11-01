Airtel Africa Offers Dividend Currency Choices

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa has announced the currency options for its interim dividend payment, offering shareholders on the London Stock Exchange the choice between GB pounds or U.S. dollars, while those on the Nigerian Stock Exchange can opt for Nigerian naira or U.S. dollars. Investors must complete their currency election forms by 25 November 2024 to ensure their preferred currency is used. This announcement is significant for shareholders looking to optimize their dividend returns amid fluctuating exchange rates.

