Airtel Africa FY Underlying Profit Rises; Underlying Revenue In Constant Currency Up 23.3%

(RTTNews) - Airtel Africa plc (AAF.L) reported an underlying EBITDA of $2.31 billion for the year ended 31 March 2022, up 29.0% in reported currency from prior year. Underlying EBITDA margin was 49.0%, increased by 294 basis points. EPS before exceptional items, in cents, was 16.0 compared to 8.2.

Profit for the year increased to $755 million from $415 million, last year. Earnings per share, in cent, was 16.8 compared to 9.0.

Revenue increased to $4.71 billion from $3.91 billion, prior year. Constant currency underlying revenue was up 23.3% for the year.

The Board recommended a final dividend of 3 cents per share, making total fiscal 2022 dividends 5 cents per share including the interim dividend of 2 cents per share.

