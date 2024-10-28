Airtel Africa Appoints New Board Member for Strategic Growth

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa, a prominent telecommunications provider in Africa, has appointed Gopal Vittal as a non-executive director. Vittal, currently the MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel India, brings extensive experience in driving business strategy and digital transformation. His leadership is expected to enhance Airtel Africa’s competitive edge and growth potential.

