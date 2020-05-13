Airtel Africa annual revenue rises as more customers sign-up for phone services

World Markets
May 13 (Reuters) - Telecoms company Airtel Africa AAF.L on Wednesday posted 11.2% growth in full-year revenue, as more customers signed up for its mobile and data services, and on stronger activity in its biggest market Nigeria.

Revenue for the year-ended March rose to $3.42 billion from $3.07 billion a year ago, while pretax profit jumped 71.7% to $598 million, said the company, a unit of India's Bharti Airtel Ltd BRTI.NS. (https://reut.rs/3ctCsO8)

