Airtel Africa Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Airtel Africa PLC has announced its total voting rights, revealing that it has 3,689,316,704 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote, as of late November 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders calculating their shareholdings in compliance with financial regulations. Airtel Africa, a telecommunications leader across 14 sub-Saharan African countries, focuses on delivering superior customer experiences through its mobile and financial services.

