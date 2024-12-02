News & Insights

Stocks

Airtel Africa Announces Total Voting Rights Update

December 02, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Airtel Africa PLC has announced its total voting rights, revealing that it has 3,689,316,704 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote, as of late November 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders calculating their shareholdings in compliance with financial regulations. Airtel Africa, a telecommunications leader across 14 sub-Saharan African countries, focuses on delivering superior customer experiences through its mobile and financial services.

For further insights into GB:AAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.