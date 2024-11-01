News & Insights

Airtel Africa Announces Total Voting Rights Update

November 01, 2024 — 05:57 am EDT

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa, a telecom and mobile money services provider operating in 14 sub-Saharan countries, announced it has 3.69 billion ordinary shares, each carrying one voting right, in circulation. This information is crucial for shareholders to assess their stake and any potential changes in their interest according to regulatory guidelines.

