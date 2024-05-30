Airtel Africa Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa Plc has announced the purchase of 250,000 of its own shares as a part of its ongoing share buy-back program initiated on March 1, 2024. The shares were bought through the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging between 120.30 GBp to 121.50 GBp, with the purpose of cancelling the acquired shares. Since the start of the program, Airtel Africa has accumulated over 16 million shares at an average price of 103.63 GBp each.

