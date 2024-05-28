Airtel Africa Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa Plc has reported the purchase of 261,207 of its own ordinary shares as part of an ongoing share buy-back program, with the shares acquired at a volume-weighted average price of 120.05 GBp on the London Stock Exchange. The shares bought will be cancelled, contributing to a total of 15,943,973 ordinary shares bought back by the company since the program started on 1 March 2024, at an average price of 103.11 GBp per share.

