Airtel Africa Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa Plc has executed a share buy-back, purchasing 254,170 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 119.30 to 121.00 GBp per share on the London Stock Exchange, as announced on May 24, 2024. This move is part of a larger buy-back program initiated on March 1, 2024, which has seen the company acquire over 15 million shares at an average price of 102.83 GBp. The acquired shares are slated to be cancelled, signaling Airtel Africa’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

