Airtel Africa (AAFRF) Price Target Increased by 10.88% to 3.67

The average one-year price target for Airtel Africa (OTCPK:AAFRF) has been revised to $3.67 / share. This is an increase of 10.88% from the prior estimate of $3.31 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.45 to a high of $5.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 139.99% from the latest reported closing price of $1.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airtel Africa. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAFRF is 0.19%, an increase of 2.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.68% to 64,979K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,982K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,418K shares , representing a decrease of 80.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAFRF by 39.46% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,787K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,727K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAFRF by 12.32% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 5,067K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,546K shares , representing an increase of 30.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAFRF by 45.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,983K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,949K shares , representing a decrease of 79.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAFRF by 43.45% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,879K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.