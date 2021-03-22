Airtasker shares surge 79% on Australia's stock exchange after delayed debut

March 23 (Reuters) - Shares of online labour-for-hire marketplace Airtasker ART.AX surged 78.5% on their debut on the Australian stock exchange on Tuesday, giving it a market value of A$455.8 million ($352.97 million), after "human error" delayed the listing by a day.

The company's shares climbed to as high as A$1.160 by 0003 GMT, after being issued at A$0.65 apiece in the initial public offering that raised A$83.7 million.

Airtasker, which connects customers to experts for a range of common tasks from cleaning to gardening, was slated to go public on Monday, but the listing was delayed due to "human error" on the Australian stock exchange's ASX.AX part.

Market participants were not informed about the stock admission and trading debut date by the normal cut-off time, the exchange operator said on Monday.

The delay put ASX in hot water again after an outage in November wiped nearly an entire trading session and raised questions over its technology and prompted a regulator to launch an independent probe.

($1 = 1.2913 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

