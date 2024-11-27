Airtasker Ltd’s AGM Resolutions and Strategic Moves

Airtasker Ltd (AU:ART) has released an update.
Airtasker Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the approval of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Peter John Hammond. The company also ratified the issuance of convertible notes to media companies, reflecting strategic financial maneuvers. Investors might find these developments indicative of Airtasker’s forward-thinking approach and potential growth.
