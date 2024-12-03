Airtasker Ltd Issues New Shares on ASX

Airtasker Ltd (AU:ART) has released an update.

Airtasker Ltd has announced the issuance of 12,712 fully paid ordinary shares, which are set to be quoted on the ASX. This move, part of their employee incentive scheme, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to motivate and retain talent. Investors and market enthusiasts may find this development indicative of Airtasker’s strategic growth plans.

