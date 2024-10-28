Airtasker Ltd Announces Hybrid Annual General Meeting

Airtasker Ltd (AU:ART) has released an update.

Airtasker Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for November 27, 2024, as a hybrid event, allowing shareholders to participate in-person in Sydney or virtually. Shareholders are encouraged to vote and submit questions in advance or during the meeting through the Automic Investor Portal. The company’s directors recommend voting in favor of all resolutions presented at the meeting.

