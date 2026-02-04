Airtac International Group (TWSE:1590) Price Target Increased by 12.46% to 1,284.36

The average one-year price target for Airtac International Group (TWSE:1590) has been revised to NT$1,284.36 / share. This is an increase of 12.46% from the prior estimate of NT$1,142.08 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$1,100.90 to a high of NT$1,564.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.31% from the latest reported closing price of NT$1,175.00 / share.

Airtac International Group Maintains 1.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.48%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airtac International Group. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 24.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1590 is 0.32%, an increase of 0.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.13% to 26,630K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 2,485K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,184K shares , representing an increase of 12.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1590 by 4.43% over the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 2,083K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,019K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,922K shares , representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1590 by 1.12% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 1,862K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,067K shares , representing a decrease of 64.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1590 by 23.86% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,808K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares , representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1590 by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.