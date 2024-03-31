Airspan Networks Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

(RTTNews) - Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) said that the company and its U.S. subsidiaries have filed voluntary prepackaged Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware in order to implement an agreement, that has received support from 97.4% of the Company's funded debt creditors.

Airspan said it has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement with certain funds managed by Fortress Investment Group and several of its other key financial stakeholders to position Airspan for long-term success through up to $95 million of new equity financing and the elimination of all the Company's existing funded debt.

Airspan expects to obtain court approval of the transaction in as soon as the next 30-45 days, resulting in Airspan becoming a private company majority-owned by Fortress affiliates after receiving certain governmental and regulatory consents.

Airspan has received a commitment from Fortress affiliates for more than $53 million in debtor-in-possession financing, which combined with the Company's cash on hand, is expected to provide sufficient capital during the restructuring process to support Airspan's operations.

Airspan said it is filing a number of customary "first day" motions with the Court to enable it to continue uninterrupted operations during the financial restructuring, including to continue paying employee wages and providing benefits to employees, and to pay vendors and suppliers in full in the ordinary course of business.

As part of the transaction, Airspan's existing common stockholders will have the opportunity to receive in exchange for their shares their pro rata share of a total of $450,000 or, at their election, warrants in lieu of cash; provided, that if more than 150 shareholders elect to receive warrants, no warrants will be issued.

