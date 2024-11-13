Airship AI initiated with a Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage of Airship AI (AISP) with a Buy rating and $6 price target
Read More on AISP:
- Airship AI awarded $1.2M contract with Fortune 100 company
- Airship AI wins $4M contract with Department of Homeland Security
- Airship AI wins mulitple awards for state, local law enforcement
