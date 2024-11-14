Airship AI Holdings Inc options imply 23.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Airship AI (AISP) Holdings Inc is normal with calls leading puts 61:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 23.9%, or 90c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 13.5%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AISP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.