Airship AI Holdings Inc options imply 23.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Airship AI (AISP) Holdings Inc is normal with calls leading puts 61:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 23.9%, or 90c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 13.5%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.