Airship AI Adjusts Warrant Pricing for Capital Boost

November 20, 2024 — 04:49 pm EST

Airship AI Holdings ( (AISP) ) has shared an announcement.

Airship AI, Holdings, Inc. has permanently lowered the exercise price of its public and private warrants from $7.80 to $4.50 per share, aiming to boost proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial adjustments while maintaining transparency in its forward-looking statements.

