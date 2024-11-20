Airship AI Adjusts Warrant Pricing for Capital Boost

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Airship AI Holdings ( (AISP) ) has shared an announcement.
Airship AI, Holdings, Inc. has permanently lowered the exercise price of its public and private warrants from $7.80 to $4.50 per share, aiming to boost proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial adjustments while maintaining transparency in its forward-looking statements.
