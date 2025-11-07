Markets
AirSculpt Technologies Shares Drop 43% After Q3 Revenue Decline, Guidance Cut

November 07, 2025 — 03:40 pm EST

(RTTNews) - AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) fell 42.76% to $6.01, down $4.48, after its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results disappointed investors.

The company reported $35.0 million in revenue, down 17.8 percent Year-over-Year, and an expanded net loss of $9.5 million, versus a loss of $6.0 million one year ago.

AirSculpt also trimmed its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to approximately $153 million from $160-$170 million and set an adjusted EBITDA target of around $16 million, signaling weaker near-term demand in the body-contouring market.

On the day of the announcement, AIRS saw heavy volume as the market reacted to the growth miss and guidance reduction. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $2.60 - $12.50.

