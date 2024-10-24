AirSculpt Technologies sees Q3 revenue ~$42.5M, consensus $41.32M

AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) announced selected unaudited preliminary financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the third quarter, revenue is expected to be approximately $42.5M, a decrease of approximately 9% over the prior year. Same store cases declined 8.1% over the prior year period. “While we continue to see top line pressures primarily from macro-economic challenges, we were pleased to see that our same store cases were much improved compared to the 14% decline we experienced in the second quarter,” said Dennis Dean, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. “During the quarter we continued to focus on driving demand for AirSculpt and improving the conversion of leads to cases. We were also pleased to open four de novo locations in the third quarter and look forward to unveiling our fifth center in the coming weeks.”

