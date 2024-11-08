News & Insights

Stocks

AirSculpt Technologies Reports Q3 Revenue Decline and Leadership Changes

November 08, 2024 — 06:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Airsculpt Technologies, Inc. ( (AIRS) ) just unveiled an update.

AirSculpt Technologies reported a 9.1% revenue decline to $42.5 million for Q3 2024, along with a net loss increase to $6.0 million. Despite a challenging consumer environment, the company opened four new centers and continues to focus on lead conversion and cost reductions for future revenue growth. The nine-month results also showed a 4.8% revenue decline, and the company maintained its full-year guidance, aiming for revenue between $183 million and $189 million. AirSculpt remains committed to improving margins and expanding its reach in the body contouring market.

For a thorough assessment of AIRS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.