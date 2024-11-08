AirSculpt Technologies Reports Q3 Revenue Decline and Leadership Changes

Airsculpt Technologies, Inc. ( (AIRS) ) just unveiled an update.
AirSculpt Technologies reported a 9.1% revenue decline to $42.5 million for Q3 2024, along with a net loss increase to $6.0 million. Despite a challenging consumer environment, the company opened four new centers and continues to focus on lead conversion and cost reductions for future revenue growth. The nine-month results also showed a 4.8% revenue decline, and the company maintained its full-year guidance, aiming for revenue between $183 million and $189 million. AirSculpt remains committed to improving margins and expanding its reach in the body contouring market.
