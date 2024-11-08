AirSculpt Technologies reports Q3 EPS (10c), consensus (5c)

Reports Q3 revenue $42.54M, consensus $41.73M. “Our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter were in line with our expectations with the period including progress on our strategy despite continued challenges in the consumer environment,” said Dennis Dean, Interim CEO and CFO of AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS), Inc. “We are pleased with our four new center openings during the quarter and our 2023 de novo class continues to surpass our expectations. While our same center sales remain down, we are focused on improving the conversion of leads to consults and cases and believe this, combined with our new center openings and our cost reduction efforts, has us on the right track to return to positive revenue growth while also improving our margins over time.”

