AirSculpt Technologies Prices Public Offering Of $12 Mln Of Shares; Stock Down 19% In Pre-Market

June 10, 2025 — 07:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS), a provider of body contouring procedures, on Tuesday announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3.160 million shares at $3.80 per share for gross proceeds of $12 million.

The company has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 474,000 additional shares at the same price. The offering is expected to close on or about June 11.

AirSculpt aims to use the net proceeds from the offering for the prepayment of a portion of its debt and general corporate purposes.

Leerink Partners is working as the sole bookrunner for the offering.

AIRS was down by 19.21% at $4.08 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

