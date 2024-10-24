AirSculpt Technologies narrows FY24 revenue view to $183M-$189M

Prior view was $180M-$190M, consensus $184.56M. The company is also maintaining its 2024 full year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $23M-$28M. Cites preliminary Q3 results.
