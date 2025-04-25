AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 2, 2025

AirSculpt will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 2, followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 before the market opens on May 2, 2025. Following this, the company will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that can be accessed by phone or via a webcast on their investor relations website. AirSculpt specializes in premium body contouring procedures, offering a minimally invasive treatment that removes fat and tightens skin for improved healing and results. A replay of the conference call will be available for about 90 days.

Potential Positives

AirSculpt is set to report its first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct engagement with investors, enhancing communication and trust between the company and its stakeholders.

The release emphasizes AirSculpt's proprietary body contouring technology, highlighting its competitive advantage in the premium body contouring market.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide specific financial guidance or forecasts for the first quarter may lead to investor uncertainty about future performance.

Scheduling the earnings report for a date that falls close to the end of the financial quarter may indicate a lack of confidence in current financial results.

FAQ

When will AirSculpt release its first quarter 2025 financial results?

AirSculpt will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 2, 2025, before market open.

How can I access the AirSculpt conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-9716 or 1-201-493-6779 with the conference ID 13753206.

Where can I find the live webcast for the AirSculpt conference?

The live webcast will be available in the investor relations section of the AirSculpt Technologies website.

What are the benefits of AirSculpt procedures?

AirSculpt procedures offer minimally invasive fat removal, skin tightening, quick healing, and precise sculpting results.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

The replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.

$AIRS Insider Trading Activity

$AIRS insiders have traded $AIRS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON ROLLINS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 109,213 shares for an estimated $757,722 .

. DENNIS DEAN (Interim CEO and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 54,607 shares for an estimated $378,864.

$AIRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $AIRS stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (“AirSculpt”) (NASDAQ: AIRS) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced it will report first quarter 2025 financial results before market open on Friday, May 2, 2025, to be followed by a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (toll-free domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) using the conference ID 13753206 or by clicking this



link



to request a return call for instant telephone access to the event. The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the AirSculpt Technologies website at





https://investors.airsculpt.com





. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.







About AirSculpt







AirSculpt is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.







Investor Contact:







Allison Malkin





Partner, ICR Inc.







AirSculpt@icrinc.com





