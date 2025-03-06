AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on March 14, 2025

AirSculpt will report Q4 2024 financial results on March 14, 2025, followed by a conference call.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on March 14, 2025, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants can access the call by phone or through a webcast available on the company's investor relations website, with a replay option for about 90 days. AirSculpt specializes in advanced body contouring treatments that are minimally invasive, designed to efficiently remove fat and tighten skin, providing quick recovery and precise results at its locations in North America and the UK.

$AIRS Insider Trading Activity

$AIRS insiders have traded $AIRS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON ROLLINS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 109,213 shares for an estimated $757,722 .

. DENNIS DEAN (Interim CEO and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 54,607 shares for an estimated $378,864.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AIRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $AIRS stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (“AirSculpt”) (NASDAQ: AIRS) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced it will report fourth quarter 2024 financial results before market open on Friday, March 14, 2025, to be followed by a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.





The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (toll-free domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) using the conference ID 13751643 or by clicking this



link



to request a return call for instant telephone access to the event. The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the AirSculpt Technologies website at



https://investors.airsculpt.com



. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.







About AirSculpt







AirSculpt offers a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at its 31 centers in North America and one location in the United Kingdom. The Company’s minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.







Investor Contact:







Allison Malkin





Partner, ICR Inc.







AirSculpt@icrinc.com





